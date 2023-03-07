Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,360 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities comprises 2.5% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $33,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,749,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,609,759,000 after acquiring an additional 253,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,161,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,125,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,792 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,982,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,648,000 after purchasing an additional 852,420 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,913,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,683,000 after purchasing an additional 885,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,090,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,293,000 after buying an additional 642,310 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ARE traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.54. The company had a trading volume of 259,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.87. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.74 and a 12-month high of $206.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). The company had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 154.63%.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,372,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,563,228.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,372,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,563,228.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total value of $551,458.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,203,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,989,553. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ARE. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.63.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

