Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) CFO Scott Tozier Sells 5,700 Shares

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $1,432,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,473,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Scott Tozier also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 1st, Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of Albemarle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33.
- On Friday, January 6th, Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of Albemarle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00.
ALB traded down $2.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $256.89. 970,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,019. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.83. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $170.01 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 6.92%.
Several brokerages have commented on ALB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Albemarle by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.
Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.
