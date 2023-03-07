Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,452,500 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the January 31st total of 4,876,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 78.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, SEB Equities upgraded Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Get Aker Carbon Capture ASA alerts:

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AKCCF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.64. 18,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,422. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Company Profile

Aker Carbon Capture ASA provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage in Norway and internationally. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, coal, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.