Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Short Interest Down 6.8% in February

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the January 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE APD traded down $2.76 on Tuesday, reaching $290.36. 303,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,292. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.36. The stock has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.59%.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.16.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

