Africa Oil Corp. Announces Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:AOIFF)

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the energy company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.
Africa Oil Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AOIFF opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06. Africa Oil has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $2.65.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Africa Oil from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.
About Africa Oil
Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.
