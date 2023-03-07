Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) shares were down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.26 and last traded at $12.29. Approximately 9,845,671 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 19,829,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Affirm from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $22.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Affirm from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Stock Down 7.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.10). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a negative net margin of 55.05%. The company had revenue of $399.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Affirm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $158,694.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,860 shares in the company, valued at $476,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,861 shares of company stock valued at $668,315. Corporate insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 2,007.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.