AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Short Interest Down 12.1% in February

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the January 31st total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 705,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on AerCap from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.29.

Institutional Trading of AerCap

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in AerCap by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of AER stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,932. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.78 and its 200 day moving average is $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of -19.94, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.00. AerCap has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.69. AerCap had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AerCap will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

