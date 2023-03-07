aelf Trading Up 4.4% Over Last Week (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. During the last week, aelf has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $160.56 million and $11.82 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001266 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 564,320,064 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

