AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,972 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,972 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11,560.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

PCY traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.11. 325,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,726. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.59.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.