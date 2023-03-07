AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 115.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

INVH traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.21. The stock had a trading volume of 614,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,199. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $44.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average of $32.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.74%.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

