AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of PetIQ worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nepsis Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 885,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 406,825 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 766.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 71,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 63,203 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 2,756.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 285,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

PETQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PetIQ from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

NASDAQ PETQ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.98. 46,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,086. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $25.40. The company has a market capitalization of $320.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.48.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

