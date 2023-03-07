AE Wealth Management LLC Has $271,000 Stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,382,000 after purchasing an additional 993,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,303,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,882,000 after purchasing an additional 828,429 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 45.5% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,563,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,565,000 after purchasing an additional 488,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,789,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,901,000 after purchasing an additional 426,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 73.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 800,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 338,691 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XHR. StockNews.com cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

XHR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.46. 153,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $20.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 81.63%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

