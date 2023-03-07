ADVFN (LON:AFN) Shares Down 6.5%

ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN – Get Rating) shares were down 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 34.72 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 36 ($0.43). Approximately 20,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 18,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.46).

ADVFN Stock Down 6.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £14.41 million, a P/E ratio of -720.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 36.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 44.22.

About ADVFN

(Get Rating)

ADVFN Plc, together with subsidiaries, develops and provides financial information primarily through the Internet and research services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers stock, crypto, forex, and commodity market information to the private investors, and other international retail markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADVFN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVFN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.