AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,200 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the January 31st total of 281,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $83,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,567.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvanSix

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AdvanSix by 373.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AdvanSix by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in AdvanSix by 216.9% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AdvanSix Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $52.00 price target on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of ASIX traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,568. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.39. AdvanSix has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $57.10.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 9.81%.

About AdvanSix

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

