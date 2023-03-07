Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Short Interest Up 8.3% in February

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVIFY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.72. 3,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46. Advanced Info Service Public has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.32.

Advanced Info Service Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.0977 dividend. This is a boost from Advanced Info Service Public’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Advanced Info Service Public’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile

Advanced Info Service Public Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of mobile telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. The firm provides domestic mobile, international direct dialing, and international roaming service.

