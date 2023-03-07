Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 146,288 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Adobe worth $10,779,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.9% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,737,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 14,786 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the software company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its position in Adobe by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 2,759 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.37.

ADBE traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $345.99. 623,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $158.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $473.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $352.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

