Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 1,780 ($21.40) to GBX 1,700 ($20.44) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,736 ($32.90) to GBX 2,743 ($32.98) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,630 ($31.63) to GBX 2,560 ($30.78) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Admiral Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Admiral Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,375.33.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Admiral Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AMIGY opened at $25.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.01. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $35.50.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.