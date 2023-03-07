Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 1,780 ($21.40) to GBX 1,700 ($20.44) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,736 ($32.90) to GBX 2,743 ($32.98) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,630 ($31.63) to GBX 2,560 ($30.78) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Admiral Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Admiral Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,375.33.
Admiral Group Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AMIGY opened at $25.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.01. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $35.50.
About Admiral Group
Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.
