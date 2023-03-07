adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Short Interest Down 7.0% in February

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the January 31st total of 2,289,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,775.0 days.
adidas Stock Performance
ADDDF traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.95. 797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,951. adidas has a one year low of $90.01 and a one year high of $249.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.22.
adidas Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on adidas (ADDDF)
- Are Blue Chip Stocks a Good Investment?
- How to Pick the Best Dividend Stocks
- The Time To Strike Thor Industries Is Close At Hand
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Scores Win for Investors
- Yeti Stock Clobbered by Normalization and Voluntary Recalls
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.