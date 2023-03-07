Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stake Boosted by PFM Health Sciences LP

PFM Health Sciences LP grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,320,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,804 shares during the quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP owned approximately 0.06% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics worth $10,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 133.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23,175 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 42.5% in the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $91,000.

In other news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 18,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $32,084.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,548.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 63,723 shares of company stock valued at $113,002 in the last three months. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.65.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Guggenheim raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

