Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Insider Thomas Pacheco Sells 20,000 Shares

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) insider Thomas Pacheco sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,038,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,306.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Acushnet Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GOLF traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $51.43. The company had a trading volume of 198,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $54.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.63.

Acushnet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens upped their target price on Acushnet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth about $16,261,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 546,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after buying an additional 324,564 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,306,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,474,000 after buying an additional 228,162 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 719.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 211,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,980,000 after buying an additional 185,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at $7,062,000. 49.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

