Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at BTIG Research from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 310.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Aclaris Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Down 44.7 %

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.71% and a negative net margin of 292.11%. The company had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 420.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $183,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,098.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $183,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,098.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neal Walker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $381,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,220,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,616,635.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,067 shares of company stock worth $1,074,015 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.



