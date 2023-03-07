AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 million, a P/E ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.27.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 831,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,986 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $830,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com cut AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

(Get Rating)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.