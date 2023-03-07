Ace Cash Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $49.69 Million (ACEC)

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Ace Cash token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001426 BTC on popular exchanges. Ace Cash has a market cap of $49.69 million and $789.64 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ace Cash has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ace Cash

Ace Cash launched on November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ace Cash’s official website is acecapital.io.

Ace Cash Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.24842943 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ace Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ace Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

