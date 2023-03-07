Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Up 4.2%

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.60 and last traded at $61.51. 187,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,165,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.02.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASO. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.43.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

In related news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $5,939,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,032,039.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $5,939,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,032,039.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sherry L. Harriman sold 11,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $645,768.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,967.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,004 shares of company stock valued at $13,579,581. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

