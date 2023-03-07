Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Up 4.2%

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.60 and last traded at $61.51. 187,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,165,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASO. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 3.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.43.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $5,939,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,032,039.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $5,939,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,032,039.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sherry L. Harriman sold 11,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $645,768.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,967.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,004 shares of company stock valued at $13,579,581. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Stories

