Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (LON:ADIG) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.42 Per Share

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (LON:ADIG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.42 ($0.02) per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ADIG stock opened at GBX 88.36 ($1.06) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of £269.53 million, a PE ratio of 676.92 and a beta of 0.40. Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 83.20 ($1.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 103 ($1.24). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 89.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 92.18.

In other news, insider Davina Walter acquired 5,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £4,981.80 ($5,990.62). Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

