Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Short Interest Update

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the January 31st total of 5,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 11.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ANF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Shares of ANF traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.73. 1,712,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,086. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Activity

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $1,461,251.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,781.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,051.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 46.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

