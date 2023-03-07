ABCMETA (META) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $4.51 Million

ABCMETA (META) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 7th. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $4.51 million and approximately $4,033.89 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 34.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010415 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00032477 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00038835 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00021514 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000173 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00221077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000145 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,217.84 or 1.00062103 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

META is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00004675 USD and is down -3.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $3,928.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

