ABCMETA (META) Price Hits $0.0000

ABCMETA (META) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 29% lower against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $4.71 million and approximately $4,535.29 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00032196 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00039641 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00022102 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00219898 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22,423.35 or 1.00006158 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0000486 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $6,368.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

