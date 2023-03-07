ABCMETA (META) 1-Day Volume Hits $3,391.98

ABCMETA (META) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 45.8% higher against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a market cap of $4.43 million and $3,391.98 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010300 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00032243 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00038674 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00021585 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00219760 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000146 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,358.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About ABCMETA

META is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00004675 USD and is down -3.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $3,928.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

