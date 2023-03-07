A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Purchased by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,380 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA owned 0.21% of A. O. Smith worth $15,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 21.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 4,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $278,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,883 shares of company stock worth $4,053,126. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

AOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

NYSE:AOS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.77. The stock had a trading volume of 121,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,431. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.33. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $71.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.51 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 27.54%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.