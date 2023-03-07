93,966 Shares in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 93,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Freshpet by 873.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FRPT shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Freshpet Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $62.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -48.34 and a beta of 1.00. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $118.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.75.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.34 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The firm foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

Further Reading

