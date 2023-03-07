877,009 Shares in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Purchased by Plustick Management LLC

Plustick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 877,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000. NextNav accounts for approximately 1.8% of Plustick Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Plustick Management LLC owned about 0.82% of NextNav at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav in the 3rd quarter worth about $442,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextNav by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 704,945 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NextNav in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $556,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextNav by 44.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 615,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 189,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in NextNav by 68.3% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 100,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 40,961 shares during the period. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NN opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. NextNav Inc. has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $8.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $3.03.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on shares of NextNav from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

In related news, SVP David L. Knutson sold 10,000 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 582,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,666.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,062 shares of company stock valued at $55,321. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

