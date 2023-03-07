677 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Purchased by Petrus Trust Company LTA

Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 76.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ULTA. Raymond James increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.19.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.3 %

About Ulta Beauty

ULTA opened at $523.40 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $537.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.53. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

