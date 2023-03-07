6,500 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Acquired by Pinnbrook Capital Management LP

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,333,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,402,114,000 after buying an additional 413,600 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $1,363,357,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $927,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,857 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $442,656,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,142,000 after purchasing an additional 202,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $89.54 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.08 and a 200-day moving average of $89.61.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. KGI Securities raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.13.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

