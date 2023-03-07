43,150 Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,272,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 52.6% during the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 10.7% in the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.3% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 347,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,572,000 after purchasing an additional 22,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.88.

AMT stock opened at $198.57 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The firm has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.25 and its 200-day moving average is $219.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 162.50%.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

