4,230 Shares in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Purchased by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,230 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 6,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 304.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 14,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

PB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.27.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $71.90 on Tuesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.69 and a fifty-two week high of $78.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.72.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The company had revenue of $346.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

