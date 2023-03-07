3,515 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Acquired by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.12.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $108.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $86.98 and a 12 month high of $144.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

