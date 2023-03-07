3,047 Shares in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Bought by Tsai Capital Corp

Tsai Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,047 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000. MSCI makes up 1.4% of Tsai Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Unio Capital LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.9% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in MSCI by 21.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 363,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,508,000 after buying an additional 64,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of MSCI by 10.9% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 34,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.10.

MSCI stock traded down $5.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $537.45. The company had a trading volume of 130,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,245. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $572.50. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $517.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $481.63.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.53 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

