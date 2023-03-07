243,160 Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Purchased by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 243,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,748,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 2.1 %

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,395. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $42.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average of $31.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

