230,900 Shares in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Acquired by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 230,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.14% of Legend Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,663,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,731,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,256,000 after purchasing an additional 583,851 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,810,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,142,000 after buying an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,609,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,841,000 after buying an additional 332,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Legend Biotech by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,338,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,423,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Legend Biotech Price Performance

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $46.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.97. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $57.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -39.29 and a beta of -0.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Legend Biotech

LEGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

(Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.