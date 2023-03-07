230,000 Shares in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Acquired by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 230,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,945,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prothena by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Prothena by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prothena by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Prothena by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PRTA. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Prothena from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prothena from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

NASDAQ:PRTA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.55. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $66.47.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.14 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 216.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 4058.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prothena news, Director Richard T. Collier sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $263,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,219 shares in the company, valued at $64,204.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Prothena news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $589,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $188,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Collier sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $263,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,204.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,834 shares of company stock worth $3,397,937 in the last 90 days. 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

