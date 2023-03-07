20,942 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,942 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CLSA downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($69.14) to GBX 5,790 ($69.62) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

NYSE:RIO opened at $72.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $83.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.37.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

