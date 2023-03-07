1,349 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Bought by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,490,991,000 after buying an additional 128,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Albemarle by 14.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,952,000 after purchasing an additional 155,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Albemarle by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 217,538 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Trading Down 0.5 %

ALB opened at $255.53 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $170.01 and a one year high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Albemarle from $325.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $106,539.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,213,614.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,699 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

