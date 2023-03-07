0x Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.24 Million (ZRX)

0x (ZRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last seven days, 0x has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. 0x has a total market cap of $196.15 million and approximately $18.24 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x token can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

0x Profile

0x launched on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0x is 0x.org. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 0x

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that allows for the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to create their own exchange apps with a variety of user-facing applications, such as 0x OTC, which enables trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers, who host and maintain public order books. Additionally, ZRX tokens are used for decentralized governance over the 0x protocol’s update mechanism, which allows for the improvement of the protocol’s underlying smart contracts over time.”

