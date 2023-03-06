Zymeworks (ZYME) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.62 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zymeworks Price Performance

Shares of ZYME opened at $8.01 on Monday. Zymeworks has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $504.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZYME shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 144,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,367,509.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,724,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,281,452.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders bought 1,846,200 shares of company stock worth $16,073,510 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,807,000 after buying an additional 314,405 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,620,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after buying an additional 649,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,179,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 659,457 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,164,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after buying an additional 493,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after buying an additional 162,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of multifunctional biotherapeutics, initially focused on the treatment of cancer. The company is headquartered in Middletown, DE.

