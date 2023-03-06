ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ZeroFox in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ ZFOX opened at $2.67 on Monday. ZeroFox has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Intel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ZeroFox in the third quarter worth $31,960,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in ZeroFox in the third quarter worth $110,000. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ZeroFox during the third quarter valued at $88,283,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZeroFox in the third quarter valued at about $2,318,000.

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc operates as an enterprise cybersecurity software-as-a-service company that addresses the full lifecycle of external cyber threats and risks. The company offers ZeroFox Protect that enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to identify and protect their external assets; ZeroFox Predict, a threat intelligence solution that enable customers to directly search across data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, vulnerabilities, and security tools; ZeroFox Detect that provides customers with real-time asset and vulnerability awareness for their external-facing internet digital footprint; ZeroFox Response that enables organizations to provide the 24×7 level of support necessary to respond to external attacks, incidents, data loss or exfiltration, or potential breaches; and ZeroFox Disrupt to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet.

