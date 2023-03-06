ZClassic (ZCL) Price Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $375,054.11 and approximately $17.46 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0404 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00170149 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00070245 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00047817 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001572 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

