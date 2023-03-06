Zcash (ZEC) Price Reaches $37.74 on Major Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $37.74 or 0.00168813 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $616.30 million and approximately $31.95 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00069406 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00047254 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001572 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

