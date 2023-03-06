Zcash 24 Hour Volume Hits $38.79 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for about $38.51 or 0.00170923 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $628.83 million and $38.79 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00069480 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00048329 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001572 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

