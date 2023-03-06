Zambesigold (ZGD) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $47.40 Million

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zambesigold token can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001896 BTC on exchanges. Zambesigold has a market capitalization of $47.40 million and $154,910.02 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zambesigold’s genesis date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

